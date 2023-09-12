Muso has emerged as one of the key partners for the music industry on tackling piracy.

Its latest partnership focuses on publishers: a deal with industry body ICMP to launch ‘The ICMP Anti-Piracy Platform’ for the latter’s members.

The deal is about giving ICMP’s independent-publisher members access to Muso’s tools to monitor infringing content online; send takedown notices; and then get analytics on those removals.

ICMP and Muso also said they will work together to collate piracy data, to help in the industry body’s lobbying efforts across the world. The partnership builds on ICMP’s recent work focusing on tackling graphic rights infringement and digital piracy of sheet music.

“This is great news for the music publishing industry and its songwriter and composer partners, of every genre, worldwide,” said ICMP director general John Phelan.