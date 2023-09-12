As CEO of UK songwriters body The Ivors Academy, Graham Davies has been on the front line of the debate about the streaming economy.

The body co-launched a ‘Keep Music Alive’ campaign in 2020 calling for reform of the streaming market, and he testified at the UK parliamentary inquiry into streaming the following year.

With that in mind, his new job is a very interesting move. Davies is the incoming president and CEO of the Digital Media Association (DiMA), which is the organisation that represents music streaming services.

Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube, Pandora and Feed·fm are its members, and the body has played a key role in the US in negotiations over songwriters’ streaming rates.

While that has sometimes pitched it in direct opposition to songwriting and publishing bodies, more recently DiMA was closely involved in a surprisingly peaceful and positive conclusion to the latest round of rate-setting.

DiMA boss Garrett Levin stepped down earlier this year. Appointing his replacement from the world of songwriters is, dare we say it, a move that will build on the spirit of collaboration seen in that rates agreement.

Well, let’s hope so anyway.