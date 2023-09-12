France’s labels body SNEP had some stern words for the short-video world last week, claiming that services “like TikTok” might be leading listeners away from paid music subscriptions.

The theory: that they would be “content with clips of a few seconds in length without going on to discover and listen to the full-length songs on paid streaming services”.

TikTok has now hit back at the claim, and the fact that it was the company’s global music boss Ole Obermann strapping on the boxing gloves shows the level of unhappiness.

“There is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is diverting music fans away from subscription streaming services,” Obermann told MBW.

In fact, he suggested the opposite, citing “the correlation between a track’s early success on TikTok and its subsequent success on streaming services”.

Obermann also pointed to TikTok’s current tests of “a product which will help users stream music discovered on TikTok directly on their preferred DSP”.

We were first to report on the initial rollout of that with Apple Music, but Obermann’s comments suggest other DSPs may also be included.