It’s not often we get to write about Olivia Rodrigo and USB-C cables in the same story.

But today we can, because yesterday Apple unveiled its latest iPhones – now with USB-C charging ports – AND announced that Rodrigo’s latest music video had been filmed with one of them.

You can watch the video here on Apple’s YouTube channel: “shot entirely on the new iPhone 15 Pro using features like Pro Res 4K Log and USB-C external drive compatibility”.

(Make your own ‘external drivers license’ joke here, obviously.)

It’s the latest example of Apple flexing its new hardware by putting it to work with musicians: NewJeans (iPhone 14 Pro), Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga (both iPhone 11 Pro) are among the previous beneficiaries.

There weren’t really any other big music stories at yesterday’s event, but Apple’s new iOS 17 software – with new features for Apple Music – will be downloadable from 18 September.

Meanwhile, you can read about the new Pro iPhones, regular iPhones, AirPods and Watches using these links.