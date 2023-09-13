While Spotify was launching its new ‘daylist’ playlist for listeners yesterday, it was also debuting its latest marketing tool for labels and artists.

Showcase was announced earlier this year at the company’s ‘Stream On’ event, and will provide a way to promote new or catalogue music to listeners on the Spotify app’s homescreen.

It’s a paid tool (“a sponsored recommendation,” in the words of Spotify’s blog post yesterday) that will appear as a mobile banner at the top of the homescreen.

It can be used to promote a single track, an EP or an album, with campaigns able to target different markets (36 at the time of writing – the same ones as for Spotify’s Marquee ads) and different audience segments.

The latter include the super, moderate and light listeners that Spotify began tracking for artists in March as part of its ‘Active Audience’ analytics.

24 hours after a Showcase campaign goes live, Spotify will provide analytics on amplified, reactivated and new active listeners. $100 is the minimum spend to launch a Showcase campaign, with pricing starting at $0.40 CPC (cost-per-click).