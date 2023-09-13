Spotify launched its latest personalised playlist yesterday. ‘daylist‘ is available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and can be found by searching for its title in the service.

The schtick here is that the playlist updates several times a day: “bringing together the niche music and microgenres you usually listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week”.

As a guide, yesterday Music Ally team members were served:

’70s hippy tuesday morning’ (“hippy music, vintage, and classic rock”)

‘yearning mysterious tuesday morning’ (“mysterious, yearning, angelic, and soft”)

‘pop alternative dance tuesday afternoon’ (“alternative dance, madchester, obscure, and balearic”)

‘jangle twee tuesday afternoon’ (“jangle, lo-fi, hipster…”)

‘post-rock 90s indie tuesday afternoon’ (“post-rock, noise rock, 90s indie and noise”)

Responses were mixed, if we’re honest, but the clever thing about ‘daylist’ is that within Spotify’s app, all those genres mentioned in the playlist’s description can be tapped or clicked.

The links lead to their specific niche mixes (a feature launched by Spotify in March): Yearning Mix, Balearic Mix, Jangle Mix and so on.

‘daylist’ is thus a jump-off point for Spotify’s wider collection of tens of thousands of personalised mixes, rather than just a single playlist destination.