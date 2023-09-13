Universal Music Group is stepping deeper into south Asian music with its latest joint venture.

Desi Trill Music is a partnership with Roc Nation co-founder Ty-Ty Smith and artist and producer Shabz Naqvi – once of UK collective So Solid Crew.

It will focus on artists who melds South Asian music with hip-hop, with its first release set for October.

“We envision a future where South Asian artists gain widespread recognition on grand stages, embracing cultural heritage while pushing musical boundaries,” said Naqvi in a statement.

“Desi Trill Music puts South Asian artists at the vanguard of a global music movement for the first time.”

There’s a bigger story happening here, as we reported in August when both Spotify and Chartmetric published data on the global growth of South Asian music – not just Desi Trill, but all genres.

Spotify noted that its ‘Desi Hits’ playlist had grown its streams by 55% in the last year, while Chartmetric pointed to the fact that nearly half of Indian singer Arijit Singh’s Spotify listeners are outside India.