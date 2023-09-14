Thanks to Elon Musk, the idea of a ‘super-app’ that does commerce, content and social all in one is back in the headlines. Even though in Asia (WeChat and Douyin in China for example) it’s a well-established thing.

Anyway, there’s also a super-app making waves in Africa. Ayoba has just reached the milestone of 30 million monthly active users according to telco MTN, which launched it in 2019.

That’s up from the 25 million MAUs it had in May when the app celebrated its fourth birthday, and 20 million in December 2022. So, Ayoba’s growth has been accelerating: it’s currently adding around 1.25 million active users a month.

Why is Music Ally writing about it? Music is an important part of Ayoba.

In October 2021 the app revamped itself with a new music homepage, having grown from 40,000 monthly listeners at the start of that year to 300,000 by October. It hasn’t announced an update on that figure since.

Ayoba also has a ‘channels’ feature where other companies and services can build audiences within its app. One of those, South African conference Music Exchange, reached the milestone of one million followers on Ayoba in April this year.