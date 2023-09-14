Apple’s new iOS 17 software for iPhones will be downloadable from 18 September. Now the company has published a guide to its new features, including a section specifically for Apple Music.

They include ‘SharePlay’ (where passengers in cars will be able to control the music) and collaborative playlists.

There will also be a new ‘Favourite Songs’ playlist that gathers each listener’s fave tracks, and the ability to favourite songs, albums, playlists and artists to swell their library.

Apple Music is also finally getting a “smooth, gapless playback experience” with a crossfade feature, and richer public metadata.

“Comprehensive information on the artists who contributed to your favourite music, the instruments they played, and their roles inside and out of the studio,” as the document puts it.

Meanwhile, album art will now appear full-screen in Apple Music’s player “including motion where available”. An equivalent to Spotify’s Canvas videos? We’ll be keen to see later this week.