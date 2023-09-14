Fresh from unveiling its new boss, former Ivors Academy CEO Graham Davies, the Digital Media Association (DiMA) has published its latest research report.

It focuses on hip-hop and streaming, drawing on executives from DiMA’s key DSP members: YouTube (Tuma Basa), Spotify (Carl Chery), Apple Music (Ebro Darden), Amazon Music (Timothy Hinshaw), Pandora (Joshua Raiford) and Feed·fm (Eric Stensvaag).

As with previous DiMA reports, there are plenty of interesting stats, albeit tuned towards the positive impact of these DSPs.

78% of hip-hop streamers listen to music daily; they’re 25% more likely to use new features on streaming services than the average listener; and 75% are ‘lean-in’ listeners who like to pick their songs and create playlists.

There’s also a good bit on future trends. Chery thinks more legacy hip-hop artists will build successful touring businsses; Basa is excited for “Turkish hip-hop, Latin trap, Ghanaian drill and more sub-genres” from around the world; and Hinshaw is hoping for “a real push from female rappers in all directions of hip-hop”.

The fact that the six tastemakers interviewed for the report are all men may also hint at potential for more diversity at the highest levels of hip-hop’s streaming tastemakers too, mind…