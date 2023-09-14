Do brands and the advertising industry respect the power of TikTok as much as it would like? Seemingly not. TikTok has published a blog post criticising the ad industry’s focus on clicks rather than on other metrics.

“Click-based measurement makes more sense in an environment where the user is actively searching for a product and is already one click away from a purchase,” it claimed.

“However, it severely under-attributes platforms like TikTok where users are immersed in a steady stream of content and engage with brands or discover products while being entertained.”

In fact, TikTok reckons that click-based attribution undervalues its conversions by 73%, and that 79% of purchases driven by the app are “not captured through common attribution methods for web advertisers”.

Both of those stats, naturally, come from studies commissioned by TikTok.

Still, the post offers some additional tips on making ad campaigns on the app more effective, so it may be of use to music marketers.

In separate news, TikTok’s ‘Creativity Program’ beta is expanding beyond its launch markets of the US, France and Brazil to Germany, Japan, South Korea and the UK.

As we reported in February, it’s a fund that pays TikTokers who make popular videos.