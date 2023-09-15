Japanese music giant Avex is keen to increase its YouTube royalties. Now it’s working with Orfium to do it.

The two companies have signed a deal that will see Orfium putting its matching technology to work for Avex’s music catalogue on YouTube.

Orfium launched its Japanese subsidiary last year, seeing an opportunity in a market where many labels have only relatively recently seen user-generated content as an opportunity rather than a threat.

“The magnitude of growth of UGC in Japan is remarkable and to be selected as the tech partner of choice by Avex is a real endorsement of our offer and capabilities,” said Orfium CEO Rob Wells.

It’s his company’s first ‘full YouTube management deal’ with a company in Asia.