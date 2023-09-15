The question of how much ‘official’ charts really matter to music listeners nowadays remains a sparky debate.

But charts still matter to the music industry; TikTok matters to consumers; and TikTok is keen to build its credibility with the music industry.

The logical result: there’s now going to be an official ‘TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart’ in the US.

TikTok and Billboard announced it yesterday, noting that it will be based on “a combination of creations, video views, and user engagement” by TikTok users in the US. The rankings will be updated every Thursday, with Sexyy Red’s ‘SkeeYee’ topping the inaugural chart yesterday.

It’s the latest plank in TikTok’s strategy to prove its worth to the music industry, alongside its tests of direct links to streaming services.

“The chart gives a clear picture of the music that is being listened to on TikTok, and consequently starting to trend on DSPs and other services,” as its music boss Ole Obermann put it.

The new chart will also be viewable within TikTok’s app, via a ‘Music Chart’s button.