We’ve written about Levellr before: it has created a business around helping artists use messaging tools like Telegram and Discord to build their fan communities.

Now the startup has raised a $1m pre-seed funding round led by Crush Ventures to fuel its next moves.

That’s the VC arm of management firm Crush Music, which has already been working with Levellr to launch a Discord server for Fall Out Boy which signed up 10,000 fans in its first two days.

Levellr has also worked with the likes of Fred again.., Pink Pantheress, Gorillaz and Swedish House Mafia since 2022.

“Now we’re going to use this funding round to scale up our mission. We’ve already tripled the size of the team this year to 16, and we’re investing heavily in expanding product, engineering and customer success teams to meet demand across the UK and US,” blogged the company.

It’s also planning to expand beyond music to sports, gaming and entertainment.