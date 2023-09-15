Talking of virtual worlds… Meta has announced that its Horizon Worlds is expanding beyond VR headsets.

It’s going to be making some of the experiences created for Horizon Worlds available through the Meta Quest mobile app, as well as a dedicated website. Music is going to be part of this too.

“As we roll out more worlds over the next few months, you’ll be able to hang out with friends, laugh it up at comedy shows, and enjoy free concerts and events from any web-connected device,” announced Meta in its blog post.

This is not quite a pivot, but more an expansion of how Meta sees this technology being accessible to people.

“The metaverse should be available to everyone—no matter what device they’re on. And while Quest headsets are the most immersive way to access the metaverse, we believe there should be multiple entry points,” as the post puts it.

The expansion should at least increase the number of people visiting Meta’s virtual worlds: in October 2022 the Wall Street Journal claimed that Horizon Worlds only had 200,000 monthly users, down from 300,000 that February.