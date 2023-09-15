UK management body the MMF’s series of ‘Dissecting the Digital Dollar’ reports, produced by CMU, have gone down well with managers looking for accessible industry explainers.

The latest focuses on AI, described as an “interim guide because both the technology and the regulatory framework are evolving so fast it is going to need regular updating”.

The guide explains AI technologies relevant to music; looks at the rights and legal issues around them; and the industry campaigns and policy positions.

However, we’re most interested in the inclusion of a template letter, provided by the Council of Music Makers, for managers to send to labels, distributors and publishers.

“For the record, I do not currently consent for any [recordings that I performed on / songs I wrote or co-wrote] (delete as appropriate) to be used to train any AI models,” reads the letter.

“I also consider that the use of my works in the context of the production of any derivative works to be an unauthorised adaptation and an infringement of my moral rights.”

It’s going to be interesting if lots of these letters start being sent to rightsholders and distributors, eh?