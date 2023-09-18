You’d think J Balvin would have enough money not to have to start a side-hustle delivering iPhones…

Oh, wait, this is a brand partnership, and the deliveries are being handled by a 300-foot tall augmented-reality version of the Colombian star.

The brand in this case is telco Verizon, which has enlisted J Balvin for its ‘Catch My iPhone’ campaign.

People who visit the campaign’s site from their phones (it’s here, although we think it only works in the US) will see the supersized Balvin walking and making it “rain iPhones’ with tiles showing off Verizon’s add-ons.

People can then virtually ‘catch’ these items to try to win a new iPhone (and if not, to pre-order one). The promo also showcases Balvin’s latest single ‘Dientes’ with Usher and DJ Khaled.

According to Verizon, this is the kick-off to a wider partnership with J Balvin, making him the latest musician to work with the company following the likes of Halsey in 2021, Shawn Mendes in 2019 and – digging way back into Music Ally’s archives – Madonna in 2008.