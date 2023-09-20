👋 THE KNOWLEDGE: Get a weekly mix of the best news, analysis, and insider tips from across Music Ally's services. (Plus all the weird links and unusual music we find online each week.) It's FREE, fun*, and every Friday.
Metallica released 72 Seasons – their 11th studio album and first new studio album since 2016 – in April 2023. This was a major release and part of setting up a huge world tour, so no stone was left unturned in terms of giving this maximum impact. Doug Oswandel (head of the digital department at Q […]