When Music Ally first started writing about the podcasting industry, a common refrain was that music licensing was an almighty headache for podcasters.

“Rights are a disaster,” as one speaker put it at our 2019 ‘Pod Only Knows’ event with the BPI.

However, in recent years a number of companies have emerged with catalogues of licensed (or at least production) music for podcasters to use.

The latest deal in that space involves one of those startups, Slip·Stream, and independent podcasts firm Acast.

It will see the latter’s podcasters get access to more than 70k tracks to use in their shows, initially through a six-month free ‘Pro’ subscription to Slip·Stream’s service.

After that, they’ll get a discount to keep the service on. Slip·Stream will also be offering playlists to help Acast’s podcasters find tracks to use every week.

The news follows Slip·Stream’s $7.5m funding round in 2022, with its investors including Sony Music.