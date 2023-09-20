Today is one of those days when the news reflects the wide scope of what AI technologies mean for music. In this case, the subject is conversational AI, and its application in ticketing.

Live giant AXS has unveiled a partnership with a company called Satisfi Labs that revolves around customer service. AXS will now be using a chatbot for “everyday questions” (examples given: ‘how do I transfer my tickets?’ and ‘can I sell my tickets?’) in North America, Europe and Australia.

The pitch is that this will now enable its human customer-service staff to “spend quality time solving more complex situations fans may encounter”.

This isn’t a brand new partnership: AXS and Satisfi Labs have been working together for three years already. It’s an expansion of that, with AXS sitting on a client list that ranges from zoos and tourist attractions to the Minnesota Vikings and Broadway musical Wicked.