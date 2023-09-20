One of the key points of principle around AI technologies from the music industry is content transparency.

That means clear labelling when a piece of content – be it an image, video or music – has been generated by and/or edited using AI. It’s a principle TikTok has been thinking about too, and yesterday it announced some of its plans.

“This week, we will begin launching a new tool to help creators label their AI-generated content. We’ll also start testing ways to label AI-generated content automatically,” explained the company in a blog post.

The new tool comes with a policy that requires people to use it, or to use stickers or captions for that purpose.

“To label AI-generated content that contains realistic images, audio or video, in order to help viewers contextualize the video and prevent the potential spread of misleading content,” as TikTok put it.

As part of the new rules, TikTok will rename its own AI-powered effects – its equivalent of Snapchat’s AR lenses – to include ‘AI’ in their name and effects labels.