Universal Music Group has been interested in health and fitness startups for some time now. Today it has announced its two latest deals with companies in that sector.

One of them is Thrive Global, a wellbeing firm (or “behaviour change platform” as it describes itself) founded by media-industry veteran Arianna Huffington.

UMG will be Thrive’s exclusive music partner for its Thrive Reset stress management tool, which encourages people to relax using 60-second music and breathing-exercise sessions.

The second deal is with startup soundBrilliance, and will see UMG providing “sections from its catalogue” for the latter’s clinical trials. The company is putting music to use in therapeutic tools and exercises focusing on emotional balance, fitness, sleep and pain control.

Both deals were revealed at a ‘Music + Health’ conference co-organised by UMG and Thrive Global.

There was a third announcement too: an upcoming UMG app called Solios, described by the company as a “music-centric wellness app that uses cognitive science and proprietary audio technology to support focus, relaxation and sleep”.

UMG boss Sir Lucian Grainge talked about his company’s interest in the sector at the event, saying that he “wanted this powerful relationship between music and health to not simply be a series of anecdotal observations, I want it to be a key component of our strategy”.