This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of the largest Neighbouring Rights administrators in the world. This is an office-based, administrative role that will require an analytical, detail-oriented and organised individual with great communication skills.
What you will do:
- Prepare new client registration documents for societies globally
- Prepare documentation for roster maintenance at the applicable societies
- Maintain internal & external databases to track registrations
- Ensuring all tasks are performed within agreed timelines
- Assisting with repertoire submissions and society claiming where required
- Assisting Society Relations team in any ad hoc projects
Who you are:
- Strong verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Strong proficiency in all Microsoft Office programs
- Ability to work accurately, independently, to strict deadlines and under pressure
- Excellent organisational skills and ability to track and monitor documentation processes in an efficient manner
Why choose us?
Kollective Neighbouring Rights (KNR) is the largest, most powerful and most efficient Neighbouring Rights administrator globally. We are proud to represent some of the world’s greatest performers and rights holders.
We thrive on creativity and are committed to championing diversity. We’re dedicated to inclusiveness and provide all the resources and benefits you need to grow your career and reach your potential. We offer competitive compensation packages, professional development opportunities, and an entrepreneurial culture that makes working here not just fun, but also rewarding.
TO APPLY: https://boards.greenhouse.io/theorchard/jobs/6932904002
