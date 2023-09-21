Afterparty is one of a growing number of startups offering platforms for ‘creators’ (musicians included) to gather their superfans and make money from them. Now it’s raising money too: a $5m funding round led by Blockchange Ventures.

Afterparty’s service already enables creators to hold livestreams and one-to-one chats for fans, but it’s now planning to add “AI voice, photo, and video messaging” as well as a blockchain/NFTs spin on things.

The AI angle is interesting: “Afterparty AI gives fans 24/7 on-demand access to conversations with their favorite creator’s AI,” is how the company explained it. Artists are among the creators using Afterparty already, including Lauv, Jaden Hossler and Eben.

The funding round takes Afterparty’s total raised so far to $12m, with funds owned by Paris Hilton and Kygo among the previous investors.