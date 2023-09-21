As AWAL UK Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for leading marketing strategy and initiatives for a wide range of AWAL’s artists, with a focus on rap, R&B, afrobeat, dancehall, soul, house and other black music genres. Acts will include emerging and developing artists, as well as some already established artists.

You will have experience running a range of artist campaigns at a front line label or equivalent and be familiar with planning, budgeting and executing creative campaign strategy. You will be a digital native with a digital-first approach to campaigns and a deep understanding of developing social and music platforms and the opportunities they offer.

You will be passionate about rap, R&B, afrobeat, dancehall, soul, house and other black music genres, love working exceptionally closely with artists, and be someone with real vision and ideas on how to solidify an artist proposition as they push for cultural, commercial and critical success. In addition, you will feel confident working with artists who already have an established position in the scene and require more of a light-touch approach to ensure seamless execution of their vision as well as guidance on best practices. This would suit someone who has 3+ years’ experience working at a front line label or equivalent, managing priority projects.

What you’ll do:

Conceive and implement innovative marketing timelines & strategy for selected AWAL artists (primarily, but not limited to, rap, R&B, afrobeat, dancehall, soul, house and other black music genres)

Communicate & implement marketing best practices, new developments and strategies to artists / artist’s teams

Communicate and synchronise campaigns with AWAL’s global marketing teams

Oversee the delivery and the rollout of all assets for designated artist campaigns

Manage marketing campaign budgets

Oversee setup & execution of clients’ physical and digital production

Establish clear campaign objectives & targets for all key stakeholders to adhere to source and manage media promo partners for projects

Work with internal teams, including A&R, Audience Development, Global Commercial Partnerships, Sync, Brand Partnerships & Operations teams as well as external partners

Advise on digital marketing, advertising and social media strategies to maximise results, engagement and growth in conjunction with the Audience Development team

Set and achieve streaming, sales and revenue targets

Monitor & analyse performance of releases using analytics & third party tool

To be successful in this role you will:

Build strong relationships with both artists / artists’ team & internal team members in order to build trust & to keep steering the campaigns effectively

Be consistent & effective in communications with both the artists / artists’ team & internal team members which adhere to AWAL’s values

Successfully manage multiple campaigns in a fast-paced working environment and prioritise workload effectively

Set campaign objectives & targets at the start of each campaign

Regularly keep abreast of the campaign budget & how that affects the planning & execution of the campaigns

Who you are:

You have 3+ years of music marketing experience at a record label, music distributor, artist or label services company, artist management company

You can demonstrate your experience working on marketing strategy and campaigns for rap, R&B, afrobeat, dancehall, soul, house and other black music genres

You are familiar with the AWAL business model & the company values

You have a strong understanding of the inner workings and deliverables required for the life cycle of global music releases, as well as digital and physical distribution, metadata and marketing

You are comfortable in hiring & working with third party promo teams & creatives teams / agencies

You have great knowledge of the DSP landscape and how it affects marketing campaigns

You have a general understanding of what it means to work releases in a global marketplace

You have experience in implementing effective paid media advertising & an awareness on how to identify audiences you would like to target

You are willing to take a hands-on approach and ready to execute a wide range of tasks to execute campaigns

You have a start up, entrepreneurial mentality, with a preference for teamwork and collaboration

