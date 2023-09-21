We’ve yet to see a big lawsuit involving AI music and copyright infringement. Instead, the legal action is currently focused more on images (e.g. Getty Images suing Stability AI) and books (e.g. authors suing OpenAI and Meta). Now there’s another lawsuit in the latter category, and once again OpenAI is on the wrong end of it.

The Authors Guild and 17 prominent authors are suing OpenAI in what they hope will become a class action lawsuit. Jonathan Franzen, Jodi Picoult, John Grisham and George R.R. Martin are among the plaintiffs, and you can read their filing here.

The allegation is that OpenAI “copied Plaintiffs’ works wholesale, without permission or consideration” and then fed those works into its large language models (LLMS) – the GPT models that power its ChatGPT chatbot and other services.

“Defendants could have ‘trained’ their LLMs on work in the public domain. They could have paid a reasonable licensing fee to use copyrighted works. What Defendants could not do was evade the Copyright Act altogether to power their lucrative commercial endeavor,” claims the filing.

Music rightsholders will be following the case closely.