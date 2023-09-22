We’re used to finding out about new web3 metaverse startups from press releases or crypto industry websites. Less so from that most mainstream of media, MailOnline.

Yet startup Vertex Labs has bucked that trend, with a bit of celebrity help. Its deal with British artist Robbie Williams has made a splash this week with the announcement that he will be performing within its LightCycle virtual world after it launches later this year.

LightCycle is one of several brands within the Vertex Labs business: blockchain platform Caduceus and web3 fashion brand Hape Prime are others.

Caduceus and LightCycle have dabbled with celebrities before: a deal with former cricket star Ian Botham (now Lord Botham) to launch ‘Beefy Botham’ NFTs in the metaverse in July 2022. Those are still listed as ‘coming soon’ on its website.

LightCycle CEO Sara Ezen said that in Williams’ case “the concert is truly something special and we’re excited to be giving it a home in LightCycle”. Let’s hope he entertains us…