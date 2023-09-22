This week, UK songwriters body The Ivors Academy held its ‘Global Creators Summit’ – a one-day event focusing on AI technologies.

Music Ally was the media partner, and our full coverage will be rolling out soon. But as a taster, the day included collecting society PRS for Music revealing some results from a recent survey of its members about AI and music.

1,409 of them responded, including 1,315 songwriters and composers, and 55 publishers.

The survey found that 71% are not currently using AI for music-related activities, while for the 29% who are, their use focuses on tasks like creating album artwork and mixing/mastering, rather than composition.

55% said they will or might use AI for music-related activities in the future, while 31% said they definitely will not use it.

Meanwhile, 74% are worried about AI-generated music competing with human music, and 93% believe creators deserve to be compensated if their music is used for AI-generated content. 89% feel that AI tools should be transparent around how they generate AI works.

“There are absolutes among out members about how they want AI to be regulated,” said PRS for Music’s chief strategy, communications and public affairs officer John Mottram, who presented the findings.

“They want to be able to decide when their works are used; the ability to police that decision; and they want to be paid fairly.”