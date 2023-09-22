Could Spotify’s long-anticipated hi-res tier make an appearance by the end of 2023, having originally been announced in February 2021?

It’s possible. The Verge has reported on an eagle-eyed Redditor’s mining of code within the Spotify app that uncovered details of Spotify’s plans for a ‘Supremium’ tier. That includes references to lossless audio, but also other features.

“Explore over 150,000 titles now in the audiobooks subscriber catalog,” is one reference, adding that subscribers will be able to listen to those audiobooks for 30 hours a month.

Other references include a new spin on personalised playlists (“Ask Spotify to create a playlist for you in seconds using the power of AI”) as well as the promise that “advanced mixing tools let you be the DJ”.

Subscribers to the Supremium tier, which may or may not cost $19.99 a month – The Verge was unsure whether this was just a placeholder – will also be able to sort their library by mood, activity and genre, and get more data on their listening habits.

The news follows a report by Bloomberg in June which first mentioned the ‘Supremium’ branding for the new tier.