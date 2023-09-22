TikTok has offered a new insight into its business via a financial filing covering its UK and European operations.

The filing was published via Companies House in the UK, and was first spotted by MBW yesterday.

They cover TikTok’s business in the European Economic Area, the UK and Switzerland, where the company’s revenues grew from $990.5m in 2021 to $2.62bn in 2022 – growth of 164.3%.

Does that mean profitability? No it does not.

TikTok Information Technologies UK – the subsidiary that filed the accounts – reported operating losses of $512.1m in 2022, although that was down from the $895.6m loss it recorded in 2021.

TikTok’s headcount in this part of its business grew from 4,396 staff in 2021 to 7,009 in 2022.

The document also breaks down TikTok’s revenues in the regions covered by the filing: $1.65bn from advertising (up from $802.4m in 2021) and $790.1m from livestreaming (up from $151.4m).

The latter includes sales of TikTok’s virtual currency, which people buy to tip their favourite streamers on the app.