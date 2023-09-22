YouTube announced five new features for its community of creators yesterday, and AI was a thread running through most of them.

‘Dream Screen’ is a feature that will help people add AI-generated image and video backgrounds to their YouTube Shorts videos, while ‘AI Insights’ suggests video ideas “based on what your audience is already watching on YouTube”.

Meanwhile, ‘Aloud’ is an automatic dubbing tool to help YouTubers create content in more languages, and there’s a new AI-assisted search tool to help them find music to use as their soundtrack.

YouTube is also launching a new video-editing and production app called YouTube Create for people who want to work on their videos on their smartphones.

The five tools are all described as “coming soon” but no specific release dates were announced. Musicians using YouTube beyond official music videos may get plenty of use out of them when they do debut.