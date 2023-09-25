The music industry has been making a concerted effort in 2023 to decide the principles it wants to guide regulations and legislation around creative/generative AI technologies. One of the most high-profile examples is the Human Artistry Campaign.

It was announced in March with a membership drawn from the creative, media and sports industries, including music bodies the IFPI, RIAA and BPI among others. Another batch of members, including AIM, the Featured Artists Coalition, Impala and WIN, joined in April.

Its trademark may have been filed by Universal Music Group, but the company running the campaign is a communications and public affairs firm called Shape Advocacy, based in Washington, DC.

Founding partner Ted Kalo spoke at last week’s Ivors Academy Global Creators Summit in London, explaining more about the campaign, its seven core principles for AI applications, and how he sees the regulatory environment. He certainly didn’t pull any punches.

“The stakes are high and things are moving quickly. And there’s something that’s distinctly Orwellian that I think is going on with generative AI,” said Kalo in his introduction.

“They are ‘trained’. They ‘learn’. They ‘think’. And they create new things from ‘data’. Do you see what just happened there? A machine was turned into a human, and what was human was just turned into a machine,” he continued.

“It’s not data. It’s art. Art is being not learned, not trained, but copied. And then it’s going into an AI system.”

This is an objection to the language around the process, rather than the process itself – if it’s properly licensed in the eyes of the Human Artistry Campaign’s members.

However, Kalo suggested that there is distrust from the music industry towards any AI developers who steam ahead with services using music or other creative works without addressing any challenges around that material.

“Mark Zuckerberg famously coined the term ‘move fast and break things’. Move ahead as fast as you can with the technological development, don’t worry about the damage along the way, and just see what happens,” he said. “The problem with that is there is damage along the way.”

‘Synthesizers weren’t the end of orchestras’

Kalo also offered a DC insider’s view of the challenges that the music industry will face with its own internal tensions over AI and copyright.

One of the wider talking points at the Ivors Academy conference was about artists and songwriters telling their rightsholders – labels and publishers – that they don’t want their work to be licensed to AI companies without their permission. We wrote about these tensions last week. Kalo addressed the issue.

“I want to be honest. We are sometimes a fractious music community. We have good fights, they’re over important issue,” he said.

“But what we consistently hear from policymakers when we come in and are asking them to take on issues that involve powerful interests on the other side is this,” he continued.

“When we don’t have our act together, when we’re not on the same page, we’re fighting with each other, their response is consistent and logical. ‘Get your act together, get on the same page, then come back and see me’.”

This is the driving force behind the Human Artistry Campaign, which now has more than 150 member organisations. Encouragingly, those include bodies representing artists and songwriters, as well as rightsholders.

In his talk, Kalo then ran through the campaigns’ seven core principles, starting with its belief that technology has ‘long empowered human expression, and AI will be no different’. The carrot before the sticks, you could say.

“Synthesizers weren’t the end of orchestras. Drum machines, guitar pedals,” he said – the latter two being other examples of technologies that empowered musicians rather than replaced them.

“AI will facilitate music creation for existing music creators. It may make some aspects of it easier, it may also open doors for more people who want to express themselves creatively to do so,” said Kalo. “Our campaign is very supportive of AI in music if it’s done in a responsible and ethical way.”

The campaign’s second principle claims that human-created works ‘will continue to play an essential role in our lives’.

“What is art? Art is somebody communicating a lived experience. Sometimes it’s a shared lived experience,” said Kalo. “It’s that human-to-human connection. Artist to fan, fan to artist. Machines don’t have lived experiences to communicate. Only humans do. Humans will continue to be essential to music creation.”

‘Eventually what AI is doing is drilling in a dry well’

The campaign’s third principle is that use of copyrighted works AND the use of voices and likenesses of professional performers requires ‘authorisation and free-market licensing from all rightsholders’.

Meanwhile, its fourth principle is an extension of that, calling for governments to avoid creating new copyright or other IP exemptions that enable developers to ‘exploit creators without permission or compensation’.

“Each time a new technology comes around, somebody says that the existing set of laws is a barrier to advancing that technology. Historically that argument hasn’t won the day, but some AI companies are making that argument today,” he said.

“All around the world right now, some AI developers are going to governments and saying ‘y’know, there’s a gold-rush. If you get rid of all the regulations that apply to everyone else, your country will make billions of dollars and be the King of AI!’,” he continued.

Kalo suggested that this is “the most short-sighted thing I’ve heard in a very long time” for two reasons. Firstly, because he thinks that getting rid of the requirement to license music “erodes our culture”, and second because he believes it will create a longer-term headache for the creative AI sector.

“AI itself relies on data or inputs – or I’m going to say art in the case of what we’re talking about – to produce things. If you disincentivise people to create, and make it impossible for them to make a living doing it, eventually what AI is doing is drilling in a dry well. It’s going to generate the same thing: the same old song. Culture is frozen in time,” he said.

Kalo moved on to the fifth and sixth principles: that copyright should only protect works created “with human involvement” rather than purely by AI, and that developers and companies must keep complete records of what they’ve trained their models on.

“If an AI model has copied your music, infringed upon your rights without licensing, without paying you, and there’s no record of what was inside that system, your right’s meaningless,” he said. “There’s no way you can enforce that right legally… We need to have clear records of what’s going on inside that system.”

Kalo suggested that this will be good for the AI companies too, because it will help them to build trust not just with rightsholders and creators, but with the general public. “I think the public adoption of AI is contingent on transparency…”

‘What is more important than culture?’

The campaign’s seventh principle is that ‘creators’ interests must be represented in policymaking’. But Kalo went further in his talk.

“Creators shouldn’t just have a seat at the table with policymakers: they should be driving the conversation,” he said. “Individual creators have at stake their livelihood, their art and their passion. What is more important than culture? We need to make clear to policymakers that this isn’t just a conversation between technologists.”

The Ivors Academy is a body representing songwriters, and around half the audience at its summit were musicians, with most of the other half coming from companies or bodies that represent them in some way. There were some AI startups there, but – this is why they were invited – they’re already working with musicians in a way that the industry approves of.

All of which is to say: Kalo’s talk found a very receptive audience, although as he acknowledged himself, there are other companies in the generative-AI world who would disagree with some of these principles.

The only slightly-jarring moment was when he talked about deepfakes and voice-clones, such as the infamous ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ track which used voice clones of Drake and The Weeknd.

“Drake and The Weeknd have a lived experience. A song that purports to be a collaboration between them that never happened, relaying experiences they’ve never had, playing music they never played? To me I can’t think of a bigger violation of artistic integrity,” he said.

“I heard somebody had used voice cloning to make Johnny Cash’s voice sing the theme song from the ‘Barbie’ movie. I couldn’t think of anything more grotesque for his legacy.”

This was the slightly jarring moment: looking around at the time, there were far more stifled smiles than outraged gasps in the room. Later, during the conference breaks, pretty much everyone I spoke to was in the ‘have you heard it? It’s brilliant!’ or ‘I really want to hear that it sounds marvellous!’ camps.

That’s interesting in itself. To many people, even in a songwriter-heavy gathering, a deepfake of Johnny Cash singing the ‘Barbie’ theme feels… funny. Creative, even. Harmless, for sure. Cash’s legacy is unsullied, not least because nobody would think it was real.

Yet the same technology used to make that deepfake could be used to make Cash’s voice-clone (or that of any artist) sing… anything, including lyrics that were antithetical to their values. Baby murder songs or Nazi anthems, to quote Grimes. We’d surely have been more outraged at that.

‘We believe it should be an opt-in system’

One of the other nuances around deepfakes is the legals of taking them down, if you’re an artist or rightsholder who’s unhappy about a particular example. Is there copyright infringement if a famous artist’s voice-clone is singing a completely original song?

In the UK and US alike, the direction of travel seems to be towards something else: a ‘right of publicity’ protecting musicians (and actors and other performers) from having their voices and/or images used without permission. This right already exists in some US states, but not all. Kalo had some news on that front.

“I expect in a matter of days or weeks that very prominent lawmakers, on a bipartisan basis, will be introducing a federal right of publicity,” he said.

“This will be a federal law that creates a uniform system across the board. And this is not a label’s right. This is not a publisher’s right. This is an artist’s right, that belongs to an artist, that they can assert.”

Kalo added that this would be limited to “people who are professional performers and songwriters” rather than a personality right for the general population, however.

Watch this space for the announcement of those plans in the US. A publicity right is also one of the things that the UK’s music industry is asking government for – it was one of the ‘five fundamentals for music AI’ published on the morning of the Ivors Academy conference by the UK’s Council of Music Makers.

Kalo finished his session by answering a question about whether AI-music licensing deals should be ‘opt in’ or ‘opt out’ in their nature when it comes to licensing. He favours the former.

“The argument I hear from AI developers is ‘there’s so many creative works out there, how could we possibly license all of them?’. So that’s a practical consideration,” he said.

“What I would argue back is: of course you can. I can pick up my phone right now and open the music service that I use, and virtually every song I ever wanted to hear is available.”

“But it goes to a deeper question for me. The difference between AI and music streaming is that you’re potentially licensing something that is commercially competitive with your own work, or could be in some way offensive or antithetical to your artistic or other values,” he said.

“We believe it should be an opt-in system, and we intend to demonstrate and put out an example of how such a model could work, and how it is working in other places.”