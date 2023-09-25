In the hierarchy-ladder of business deals, joint ventures are a rung above strategic partnerships. Warner Music Group signed the latter with Indian music firm Sky Digital in 2021, but now the pair are upgrading to a full JV.

This is all about WMG’s investment in Indian music, and more specifically in Punjabi music.

Sky Digital has a roster of big names from that sector including Bir, Harnoor, Kaka, Mankirt Aulakh, Navan Sandhu and Sunanda Sharma (pictured) but it also aggregates releases from more than 50 other Punjabi labels.

It’s also one of India’s big-hitting brands on YouTube, with more than 50 million subscribers across its network of channels.

“This is a strategic partnership with a hybrid model that enables us to help develop artists’ careers directly. This approach will be hugely beneficial to Sky Digital’s artists who have the potential to be truly global stars,” said WMG’s president, emerging markets, recorded music Alfonso Perez-Soto.

WMG launched its Warner Music India arm in 2020, striking its initial Sky Digital deal the following year.

Since then it has also launched an Indian folk-music label called Maati; signed a partnership with film-music label Jjust Music; and acquired a majority stake in digital media firm Divo.