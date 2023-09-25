Startup Sonorus is trying to apply NFTs and web3 technology to the task of music discovery. The company says it has more than 200,000 users, having added more than 160,000 in the last six months.

What is it? Essentially a new twist on a familiar startup idea: a platform for people to nominate and vote on songs they like.

Historically, these have sounded cool (to us at least) but struggled to get traction: in a 2018 piece on social music, we listed past attempts including Thesixtyone, TheNextBigSound, HitMaker, TastemakerX, Tradiio and Laylo, with only the latter still going now – and that only after a sharp pivot to messaging and CRM tools for artists.

What’s new with Sonorus? Well, the web3 angle mainly: its service revolves around collecting ‘record NFTs’ based on tracks, and earning its $RUS tokens based on how many other people mint NFTs based on songs they nominated for inclusion. A white paper explains it all here.

Sonorus says it has several former TikTok staff on its team, as well as someone who “co-built one of the largest short video apps in Latin America”.

The company’s website suggests it’s planning to launch an artist development program soon, as well as plans to “launch new music catalog partnerships in more developing countries beyond Vietnam”.