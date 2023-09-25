“Hey guys, it’s Taylor! I’ve been working on some new tunes in the studio and thinking about all of you. If you want me to sing one of your favourite melodies, send me the YouTube link or audio file – I’d be happy to sing it for my Swifties.”

Spoiler, guys, it’s not actually Taylor.

This is a Taylor Swift chatbot created by a startup called YourArtist·AI, which also offers bots based on Blackpink’s Jennie; The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande and other prominent artists.

Like Swift’s, they come with voice-clones that promise to sing tracks submitted as a YouTube link or audio file.

“There is no fee to chat with the virtual singer, but there are fees to sing cover songs or clone your own voice,” explains its website.

Users who don’t find a virtual singer they like are encouraged to join the startup’s Discord to vote on who they’d like to see it make a clone of next.

While the startup received a warm response on Product Hunt when it was profiled there, the music industry will have questions about the model’s licensing implications.

Moves are afoot in several countries to lobby for ‘personality rights’ to protect artists’ voices and likenesses being used without permission, while AI-powered covers are already the subject of heated debate around licensing and takedowns.