A new report explores the relationship between music and cities across Europe.

It aims to become a “go-to resource for understanding and advocating for music as a driving force behind positive change” according to the organisations behind it: the Center for Music Ecosystems and Music Cities Network.

The report is the result of a series of roundtables held over the last year to gather opinions and insight from more than 100 experts.

It focuses on eight key topics: equality, diversity and inclusion; climate action; jobs and skills; education; tourism; the night-time economy; infrastructure; and long-term strategy planning.

The writers have drawn together 34 recommendations for policymakers too.

Debra King, chairwoman of the Music Cities Network, said the guide has “strengthened the case for music as a force for making change, building connectivity, communities, inclusion and equity in cities as well as supporting networks of musicians, independents, venues and increasing economic impact”.

You can read and download the full report here.