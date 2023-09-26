As one of the world’s biggest libraries of photos and images, Getty Images has been keeping a close eye on the rise of image-generating AIs.

That includes its lawyers: the company has sued Stability AI twice (once in the US and once in the UK) claiming that the company trained its Stable Diffusion model on the company’s content without permission.

Now there’s some useful context for that lawsuit: Getty Images has just launched its own ‘AI Generator’ as a partnership with tech firm Nvidia. Trust is a key part of its pitch too.

“Trained exclusively off Getty Images best‑quality creative content and data, you can rest assured that the images you generate, and license, are backed by our uncapped indemnification,” is the pitch to potential customers.

The company has not yet announced how much the service will cost, but it stressed that it has devised “a model that compensates our world‑class content creators for the use of their work in our AI model” – so the original photographers and visual designers are getting paid as part of it.

The Verge, which tested the new service pre-launch, also reported that images will be watermarked to identify them as AI-generated, to avoid misuse.