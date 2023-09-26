YouTube, Vevo and Roxi are among the companies who’ve been exploring music’s potential on smart TVs.

Now one of the manufacturers of those devices, LG, is testing the waters with its own partnership. It is working with web3 startup Label Foundation to make the latter’s ‘Tracks’ music service available through its smart TVs.

The focus here is on background listening: “everyday background music for working, studying, or relaxing,” as Label Foundation put it.

The service will be free for users, and will also tie in to the existing Tracks rewards program where people can earn tokens for their listening.

The LG announcement coincided with the launch of the open beta of Tracks, which is also available as an Android app.

It’s also part of some ambitious plans by LG to boost entertainment and media services on its smart TVs.

The company said this week that it aims to have more than 300m devices powered by its webOS software within three years, and that it plans to spend KRW 1tn (around $739.2m at current exchange rates) on this part of its business over the next five years.