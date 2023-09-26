A key part of Music Ally’s business is our subscription service, which provides a daily news bulletin; monthly Sandbox digital marketing guides; fortnightly Behind The Campaign and Tools deep dives; and quarterly big-picture insight reports.

Excuse us for blowing our own trumpet, but earlier this year we conducted a survey of subscribers to find out what they thought of the service. It turned out that they love it!

73% of subscribers read our bulletin every day – and another 20% read it regularly – with 85% of our readers saying they find it very useful. And – Goldilocks moment! – 91% of them think the amount of content in it is ‘about right’ rather than too much or too little.

When we asked how likely subscribers would be to recommend Music Ally to a friend or colleague, 71% said they already have, with 20% saying they’re very likely to do so, and 9% quite likely. Literally nobody said they were not very or not at all likely.

You can see a word cloud above created from the responses when we asked people for three words to describe our service.

‘Informative’ and ‘Insightful’ stand out, but there were lots of other positive thoughts. Plus there were entries for ‘humourous’ AND ‘humorous’ which we’re taking as compelling proof that our jokes cross the Atlantic with aplomb. Possibly…

Some more sample comments:

“One of a very few organisations I subscribe to and trust.”

“I rush to read the bulletin every day and I love it.”

“It’s so informative and great to read. I recommend it to people regularly.”

“I don’t read any other music industry newsletters any more as I find Music Ally the most useful and on point.”

“I love you.”

