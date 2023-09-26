Spotify has rolled out its latest feature for collaborative listening. It’s called ‘Jam’ and is being pitched to listeners as “a personalised, real-time listening session for your group to tune into together”.

A group of listeners can add songs to the current queue and see recommendations based on the tastes of everyone involved. Only premium subscribers can start one of these sessions, but free users are able to join them.

This was one of two product announcements made by Spotify overnight, although the second is focused on podcasts rather than music.

It’s called ‘Voice Translation for Podcasts’ and is a pilot for the moment. It uses new tech from OpenAI to generate “AI-powered voice translations” of podcast episodes using a cloned version of the podcast host’s voice.

Spotify is testing the tech with a select group of podcasters for now – Dax Shepard, Monica Padman, Lex Fridman, Bill Simmons, and Steven Bartlett – with languages including Spanish, French and German.

As part of the announcement, Spotify also noted that it now has more than 100 million people “regularly” listening to podcasts.