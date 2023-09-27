Spotify now has more than 100 million people listening to podcasts, but the big-tech competitors in that market are preparing for their next push to compete.

Google announced yesterday that it is going to shut down its Google Podcasts services, and focus its podcast efforts entirely on YouTube Music.

“This matches what listeners and podcasters are already doing: according to Edison, about 23% of weekly podcast users in the US say YouTube is their most frequently used service, versus just 4% for Google Podcasts,” claimed the company in a blog post.

Podcasts became a non-subscription element to YouTube Music earlier this year in the US, and there are plans to roll that out globally “before the end of the year”.

Apple, meanwhile, is the long-established leader in podcasts that is now facing up to the new competitors. Its latest move for Apple Podcasts is to draw on two of its sister services and a pair of external partners – Calm and Lingokids.

It is adding more than 60 original podcasts, including episodes of past Apple Music Radio shows. However, there’s also a premium aspect: these podcasts will be available to subscribers of Apple Music, Apple News+, Calm and Lingokids.

More will follow: listeners will soon be able to connect Apple Podcasts to their subscriptions for Bloomberg, L’Équipe, The Economist, the Wall Street Journal, Sleep Cycle and other publications and services.