www.epitaph.com | www.anti.com

Title: Digital Marketing Manager

Status: Full-time

Level: Middle management

Location: Amsterdam / Europe – work from Amsterdam office or remotely with regular visits to our Amsterdam office.

Reports to: European Director of Marketing

Company summary

Epitaph Records is an independent record label founded in Los Angeles by Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz. With early releases by a variety of punk heavyweights, Epitaph spawned the 90s punk explosion. From the beginning Epitaph has been a firm believer in its “artist comes first” philosophy and is a full- service label to the musicians on its diverse and creative roster. Along the way Epitaph proudly launched its sister label ANTI-, representing unique and distinguished artists. Since 1995 the label has a European company to coordinate all promotion, sales and marketing efforts in mainland Europe and the UK.

Position Summary

Epitaph Europe is looking for a Digital Marketing Manager. Candidates for this position reside in Europe/UK, with either the ability to work from Amsterdam or work remotely with the ability to visit our Amsterdam office on a regular basis. The Digital Marketing Manager is part of the European marketing team, operates at middle-management level, and reports directly to the Director of Marketing. As Digital Manager you will be responsible for establishing and maintaining successful relationships with key streaming, social and content accounts to maximise marketing, and promotional activities for our artists and strengthening the label’s brand.

Responsibilities

Maintain a high- level strategic overview across existing DSP relationships and related campaign marketing opportunities.

Oversee our digital advertising strategy and the label’s Influencer & creator marketing strategy and work with external agencies developers to create, build and evaluate digital campaign strategies and activations.

Drive D2C and eCommerce marketing opportunities to maximise chart and commercial potential.

Define reporting metrics to drive success within the digital part of the business, converting trends and metrics into actionable strategies and practice which will result in providing regular reporting to artists and their managers and be responsive to their inquiries and needs.

Oversee the research and evaluation of emerging technologies, trends, and platforms. Translate this research into new marketing opportunities and best practice for our artists’ campaigns.

Work closely with the European Director of Marketing to determine campaign objectives and monitor budgets.

Requirements:

Excellent communication and analytical skills, an international perspective, and a passion for music, and knowledge and experience in digital marketing are key for this role. Excellent verbal and written communication in the English language is essential.

The ideal candidate will possess:

Minimum of two years experience in related digital marketing duties on a strategic level.

Excellent organisational and time management skills and an ability to communicate effectively with the global marketing team and artists/artist managements.

Knowledgeable of market trends, music industry developments, digital innovations, digital marketing tools.

Excellent computer and administrative skills in MS Office (experience in excel is a pre). Fluent in analytics, with the ability to work with data from multiple sources and translate this into strategy.

Excellent verbal and written communication in English language

Willing to relocate to Amsterdam or work remotely and travel to our Amsterdam office for a set number of days.

Creative thinker with a passion for music. Knowledge of Epitaph- / Anti- ‘s roster is a plus.

Our organisation is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We encourage applications from those who are underrepresented in our industry, including women, minority genders, applicants who are from minority ethnicities, and welcomes applications from disabled candidates.

People should apply here: https://airtable.com/appNrtXFXJ82HOPRL/shrJSGEtSQHCWfih3