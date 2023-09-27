Reggaeton, K-Pop and Afrobeats are just three of the non-Anglo genres that have surged globally in the streaming era. Now Spotify is spotlighting another: Mandopop.

It blends elements of Chinese, Taiwanese and Japanese music in Mandarin-language songs, and while already popular across Asia, its growth is spreading through streaming.

“Generating more than 500 million monthly streams on Spotify, Mandopop has increased on the platform by nearly 45% in the last year alone,” explained Spotify in a blog post.

It noted that Brazil, India, Mexico and Germany are four of the non-Asian countries where Mandopop is growing particularly well.

Spotify has launched a campaign focusing on Mandopop to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the service’s launch in Taiwan, including a ‘Taiwan 10-Year Anniversary‘ hub on the DSP with a selection of playlists.

Popular Mandopop artists including Eric Chou, LaLa Hsu, MC HotDog, Sodagreen, Waa Wei, WeiBird, and Yoga Lin are also on board, posting stories and track recommendations on their profiles.