League of Legends remains one of the most popular games used for esports (professional gaming) in the world.

Its annual World Championship is a huge event both physically and online, and music performances at its finals have always been a key element.

This year K-Pop group NewJeans are set to benefit, as they’ve been chosen to perform the event’s annual anthem. ‘Gods’ will be out in audio and music-video form on 3 October, a week before the Worlds get going in South Korea.

“Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans’ meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration,” said Riot Games’s global head of creative, esports Carrie Dunn.

Imagine Dragons and Zedd are among the past artists who’ve worked with the company on Worlds anthems, while 2022’s was performed by alt-pop act Pvris.

That song, ‘Burn It Down’, has since notched up 61m Spotify streams and 54m YouTube views, and was the ‘show-open’ performance at last year’s Worlds finals.