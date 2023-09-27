We reported on a $1m pre-seed funding round for startup SymphonyOS in August. Now it has signed a deal to offer its automated music-marketing tools through distributor UnitedMasters.

They’ll be available to any artists who have signed up for the latter company’s ‘Select’ tier, making UnitedMasters the first partner for SymphonyOS.

The tools are focused on release rollouts that are personalised to individual artists based on their target audiences, channels and other factors. The company also has a website-builder tool and offers analytics on fanbases and content performance.

SymphonyOS joins the likes of Apple Music, Amazon, the NFL, NBA and ESPN on UnitedMasters’ list of partners for its ‘Select’ tier, and thus hints at a move to add practical tools as well as brand and sync opportunities to the tier.