US TV and film screenwriters have been on strike since the start of May in a dispute with studios and streaming services. As we reported then, that dispute included concerns that those companies would use AI technologies in ways that would be harmful to writers.

Yesterday, the Writers Guild of America published terms of a new MBA (Minimum Basic Agreement – the collective-bargaining deal that covers its members’ work) that could settle the dispute. Rates, residuals (long-term payments for repeats and licensing) and health and pension contributions are among the key improvements. But AI also gets its own section.

“AI can’t write or rewrite literary material, and AI-generated material will not be considered source material under the MBA, meaning that AI-generated material can’t be used to undermine a writer’s credit or separated rights,” explained the WGA.

“A writer can choose to use AI when performing writing services, if the company consents and provided that the writer follows applicable company policies, but the company can’t require the writer to use AI software (e.g., ChatGPT) when performing writing services.”

Studios and streamers must disclose if they give any materials to a writer that have been generated by AI or include AI-generated material. And finally, the WGA “reserves the right to assert that exploitation of writers’ material to train AI is prohibited by MBA or other law”.

Songwriters and musicians don’t have the same collective-bargaining structure as screenwriters. But their representative bodies will undoubtedly be poring over the WGA’s new MBA to understand how that industry is dealing with AI’s potential impact – and thinking about which parts might be relevant to the way individual music contracts evolve.

We have already seen the UK’s Council of Music Makers suggest that a fundamental principle in music should be that musicians must consent to any use of their work to train AI models – matching that last part of the screenwriters’ MBA – rather than have that consent “inferred by rights-holders or technology companies”.

The writers’ strike may be nearing an end, if they vote to approve the new deal, but another may be beginning.

Another US union, SAG-AFTRA, has seen a 98.32% ‘Yes’ vote in favour of a strike by its members covering their performing work on games. Here, too, AI is a sticking point in negotiations for a new deal – in this case with big games companies including Activision, EA, Epic Games and Take-Two.

“Unregulated use of artificial intelligence threatens the very voices and likenesses that form the basis of professional acting careers and members’ safety is not being taken seriously,” as SAG-AFTRA put it.

“For many performers, their first job may be their last, as companies become increasingly eager to scan our members or train AI with their voices as soon as they show up for work.”

This dispute, too, will be closely watched by the music industry. We don’t have collective bargaining on this scale, but it’s all relevant to the deals that individual artists and songwriters sign with rightsholders, and thus a hint at what their managers and lawyers may have firmly in mind when negotiating those contracts.