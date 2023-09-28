When the company behind Fortnite and Unreal Engine bought Bandcamp in March 2022, it sparked lots of discussion about how the D2C music platform would fit into Epic Games’s business.

Since then, we’ve seen Bandcamp get involved in Epic’s big-tech disputes, and also curate an in-game radio station for Fortnite. However, now the two companies are parting ways.

Music licensing firm Songtradr has announced today that it has acquired Bandcamp from Epic Games for an undisclosed amount.

Songtradr said that it will continue to run Bandcamp as “a marketplace and music community with an artist-first revenue share” following the deal.

“This acquisition will help Bandcamp continue to grow within a music-first company and enable Songtradr to expand its capabilities to support the artist community,” it added in the official announcement.

Songtradr will also integrate Bandcamp into its core business of licensing, offering artists who use the platform the chance to tap into its network of sync licensees in the games, apps and online video worlds.

‘Within a music-first company’ may sound like a little jab at Epic Games, but actually Songtradr and Epic are planning to work together: exploring ways “to build an inventory of music where artists can opt in to have their music licensed for use in Epic’s ecosystem”.

Epic Games is also “investing in Songtradr” to support the integration of its new acquisition. It’s actually the second music licensing company that Epic Games has invested in: it took a stake in UK startup Lickd in 2021.

“Bringing Bandcamp to Songtradr will make it easier for independent artists to connect with creators and developers looking to license their music and enable Epic to focus on its core metaverse, games, and tools efforts,” said Epic Games VP and General Manager, Store Steve Allison.