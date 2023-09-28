Morgan Wallen, Shania Twain, Dolly Parton and Miranda Lambert are just some of the artists whose music is available in a new mobile game called Country Star.

It launched this month for Apple and Android devices, and is the work of Space Ape Games, which previously made a name for itself with mobile music game Beatstar.

Country Star takes its cues from a long tradition of music-rhythm games including Guitar Hero, Rock Band and (most relevantly for a mobile context) Tap Tap Revenge.

Players tap and swipe along to a catalogue of licensed tracks, with prompts scrolling down the screen to tell them when to do it. They score more points for ‘streaks’ of consecutive well-timed taps.

(And if Music Ally’s 200+ streak on Shania Twain’s biggest hit don’t impress you much, we despair…)

The game is free to download and play, and makes its money from in-app purchases. Players can buy virtual gems (from 100 for £1.99 to 6,000 for £99.99) and spend them on ‘boxes’ that unlock new songs.

Space Ape Games is working on marketing activities with some artists. For example the game is currently running an event where new music from Caleb Lee Hutchinson is available in Country Star before its global release.

Players who pre-save his album – via an external smart-link – can unlock a song from the album for free to play along to.

In September 2022, Space Ape Games said that Beatstar had been downloaded 38m times in the year since its release, while generating more than $16m of payouts to music labels and publishers.

The company’s majority owner is Supercell, the Finnish mobile games giant responsible for titles including Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

Besides its music games, Space Ape’s catalogue also includes puzzle game Chrome Valley Customs, shoot ’em up Fastlane: Road to Revenge and real-time strategy game Transformers: Earth Wars.