Last July we wrote about a $3m funding round for ‘AI-powered dealmaking platform’ Creative Intell. Its investors included industry veterans like YouTube’s Lyor Cohen, 300 Entertainment’s Kevin Liles and LaPolt Law’s Dina LaPolt.

It turns out it’s not just tools that Creative Intell is building: it’s training courses.

The company has launched the Creative Intell Academy, offering 18 courses as well as animated video. They cover topics ranging from publishing and recording contracts to legal courses on producer and management agreements, releases and waivers, and song splits.

A2IM, Vydia and Chartmetric are on board as launch partners, with plans to offer the service on a subscription basis, starting at $29.99 a month.

“These are not motivational speeches or courses from another self-appointed guru talking around trending industry topics,” promised co-founder Stephen Ship.

The launch is part of a wider trend for training and professional development aimed at the music industry. For example, Music Ally launched our own Learning Hub in 2019, offering our own mix of long-form courses and short-form videos.