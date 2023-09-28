The rise of TikTok and other short-video services has sparked a demand from the music industry for creative music marketing campaigns on those platforms.

Round is one of the agencies building a business out of this, having run more than 1,000 campaigns for artists including Beyoncé, Calvin Harris, Olivia Rodrigo and Stormzy.

Now the UK-headquartered firm is expanding to the US and Latin America, while shaking up its senior management team.

“Our core focus is two-fold: amplifying the value we deliver to our existing clients and forging connections with new partners across the US and Latin America,” said Ray Uscata (pictured), who has been appointed as Round’s new managing director, North and South America.

The company has been hiring staff in its new US and LatAm offices, while also promoting its managing director Simon Friend to COO. He’ll now be overseeing its talent management division Apex, as well as its audio-tracking tool trnds·xyz.